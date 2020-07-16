China reported better-than-expected second quarter growth, bouncing back from a COVID-19 inspired rout. But Goldman and other analysts say it isn’t all rosy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Here’s the good news and bad news about China GDP data - July 16, 2020
- The Moneyist: I didn’t get my stimulus check because I owe back child support. It’s not fair. My stepchildren rely on me — what can I do? - July 16, 2020
- Key Words: Fauci doubles down on criticism of White House coronavirus response as relationship with Trump sours: ‘We haven’t even begun to see the end of it yet’ - July 15, 2020