Skyworks Solutions Inc. became the latest Apple Inc. supplier to warn of negative impacts from the novel coronavirus epidemic Wednesday, joining the smartphone giant itself and a number of other supply-chain partners.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Here’s what Apple suppliers have been saying about the coronavirus epidemic - March 5, 2020
- Apple, Netflix are latest to pull out of SXSW over outbreak: reports - March 4, 2020
- ‘Elbow bumps’ instead of handshakes, wearing gloves to use ATMs and avoiding holy water in church. How coronavirus is changing daily life in America - March 4, 2020