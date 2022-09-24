: Here’s what Italy’s elections will mean for bonds, the euro and banks

Here’s what a Meloni-led administration will mean for bonds, the euro and banks
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Deep Dive: Tesla, Take-Two and Exxon are among the exceptions to this big problem for stock prices - September 24, 2022
- Mystery Economic Theater: Remember the summer spike in layoffs that pointed to a U.S. recession? It didn’t happen. - September 24, 2022
- Market Extra: Stocks crashing? No, but here’s why this bear market feels so painful — and what you can do about it. - September 24, 2022