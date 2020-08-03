: Here’s where things stand on the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits that expired on Friday

Democrats are holding firm on the extra $600 a week unemployed Americans received through July 31 as part of the CARES Act. Republicans say the money is akin to paying Americans not to work.
