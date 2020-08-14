Hertz CFO to step down in September

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said late Friday that Chief Financial Officer Jamere Jackson has resigned “to pursue a new opportunity.” Jackson will stay with Hertz until Sept. 11 to assist in the transition, the car-rental company said. Hertz said it promoted R. Eric Esper to CFO and executive VP of finance, and Kenny K. Cheung to chief operational finance and restructuring officer as well as executive VP of Finance, effective immediately. They will report directly to Chief Executive Paul Stone and the company’s treasurer, Scott Massengill. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May, hit by coronavirus-related travel and business restrictions, and in June floated a plan to sell potentially worthless stock.Hertz backed off after the proposal drew scrutiny from security regulators. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

