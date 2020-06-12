Hertz seeks bankruptcy court approval to offer $1 billion in stock —but experts expect equity to be wiped out

The market dislocation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has a new poster child in Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which has asked courts to sell stocks amid a bankruptcy filing.
