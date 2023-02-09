Hesai Group HSAI priced 10 million American depositary shares at $19 each in a bid to raise $190 million in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq on Thursday, as reported by IPOScoop.com. The Shanghai and Cayman Islands company priced the IPO at the top of its $17 to $19 estimate price range and added 1 million shares. Hesai Group is a leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging technology used in passenger and commercial vehicles with driver assistance systems, as well as self-driving vehicles. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Huatai Securities are underwriting the IPO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

