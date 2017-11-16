Hess announces $500 million stock repurchase and debt reduction programs

Hess Corp. announced Thursday a $500 million stock repurchase program, to be completed in 2018, as part of its plan for the use of proceeds from asset sales. The energy company also said it would reduce debt by $500 million, increase the number of Bakken rigs to six from four in 2018 and prefund oil development in Guyana. The company has announced this year $3.4 billion in asset sales and the release of $1.3 billion of asset retirement obligations. Hess made the share buyback and debt reduction announcement in a presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference. The stock, which edged up 0.3% in light premarket trade, has plunged 29.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has lost 10.6% and the S&P 500 has rallied 14.6%.

