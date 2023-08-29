Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE stock inched up 1% in extended trading Tuesday after the computing giant reported quarterly results that edged analyst revenue and earnings estimates. HPE reported fiscal third-quarter net earnings of $464 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $418 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 49 cents a share. Revenue improved slightly to $7 billion from $6.95 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $6.99 billion. HPE is forecasting fourth-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion to $7.5 billion, while FactSet analysts expect about $7.5 billion. Shares of HPE have gained 6% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX is up 17%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

