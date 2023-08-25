Hibbett Inc.’s stock HIBB soared 5% in premarket trade Friday, after the sporting goods retailer beat profit estimates for the second quarter and reiterated its full-year guidance. Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett posted net income of $10.9 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $24.7 million, or $1.86 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales fell 4.6% to $374.9 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 73 cents and sales of $376.0 million. Same-store sales fell 7.6%, while FactSet expected a 7.3% decline. “Our sales for the second quarter were supported by a strong start to the busy back-to-school season and we also benefited from a positive customer response to new product launches during the quarter,” Chief Executive Mike Longo said in a statement. The company said consumers have pulled back from making discretionary purchases due to high inflation, but Hibbett has focused on products to meet more selective interests, he added. “Due to these efforts, our footwear sales, especially with our popular premium brands, have remained more consistent while our apparel business continues to reflect softer demand amid a heavy promotional environment,” said Longo. “Although we still face considerable headwinds, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth when market conditions improve.” The company backed its full-year guidance for sales to be flat to up 2% and for EPS of $7.00 to $7.75. The stock has fallen 46% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

