Hibbett’s stock set to rally after profit and sales beats, raised outlook

Shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. were indicated up over 6% in premarket trading Friday, after the sporting goods retailer beat fiscal third-quarter profit and sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income rosel to $2.3 million, or 13 cents a share, from $1.5 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 32 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of 15 cents. Sales increased 27% to $275.5 million from $216.9 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of $260.7 million, as same-store sales rose 10.7%. “Our e-commerce business continues to outperform expectations, as the business is now delivering over 10% of our total sales,” said Chief Executive Jeff Rosenthal. The company said it expects to record a impairment charge of 8 cents to 12 cents in fiscal 2020 as it proceeds with its plan to close about 95 Hibbett stores. On an adjusted basis, Hibbett raised its 2020 EPS guidance range to $2.30 to $2.50 from $2.15 to $2.25, and lifted its same-store sales growth guidance to 4% to 6% from 1% to 2%. The stock has run up 75% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

