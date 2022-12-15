Hillenbrand Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to sell its Batesville casket and other funeral products business to an affiliate of private equity firm, LongRange Capital, for $761.5 million, including an $11.5 million sub-note. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, comes after Hillenbrand announced on July 20 it was exploring strategic alternatives for the business. Shares of Hillenbrand are down 7.6% in 2022, compared to a 16.2% drop by the S&P 500 .

