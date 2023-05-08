Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV climbed 1.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the timeshare company approved a new $500 million share repurchase program. The new two-year program will kick off once the previous $500 million program, which has $83 million remaining at the end of April, is completed. The new program represents 10.8% of the company’s market capitalization of $4.62 billion as of Friday’s close. “This new plan underscores our continued commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders through capital returns and reflects confidence in our cash flow trajectory and balance sheet strength,” said Chief Financial Officer Dan Mathewes. The stock lost 11.7% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has edged up 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

