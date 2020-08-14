Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Hilton, Marriott’s stock gain after Jefferies analyst turns bullish, boosts price targets to highest on the Street

Hilton, Marriott’s stock gain after Jefferies analyst turns bullish, boosts price targets to highest on the Street

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 8 mins ago

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. rallied 1.2% and Marriott International Inc. tacked on 0.5% in midday trading Friday, after Jefferies’s David Katz became Wall Street’s most bullish analyst on the hotel operators, citing the belief that investors will increasingly seek “high-quality laggards” as the economy recovers. Katz raised his ratings on both stocks to buy from hold, and boosted his price target for Hilton to $125 from $88 and for Marriott to $101 from $72. His price targets are now the highest among analysts surveyed by FactSet, for both stocks. “Given the strength of the overall market, we expect increased focus on quality companies, enduring models and superb management team that have lagged,” Katz wrote in a note to clients. “We consider [Marriott] and [Hilton] among the most prominent in our coverage by this measure and upgrade both to buy from hold.” He said his upgrades are with a longer-term view than most of his other ratings, but he has confidence that lodging recovers to a “new normal,” facilitating growth, cash flow and capital returns. Hilton shares have dropped 22.0% year to date and Marriott’s stock has tumbled 36.0%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF has climbed 14.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.