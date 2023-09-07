Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT were indicated up slightly, to buck the broader market selloff, after the hotel operator said it will install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 hotels in the U.S. The new charging-station installations, which will be begin in early 2024, are part of an expanded agreement with electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA Each of the hotels selected for the new chargers will have at least six chargers. Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector was designed to seamlessly charge any North American EV model. “Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time,” said Hilton Chief Brand Officer Matt Schuyler. Hilton’s stock was set to trade up less than 0.1%, while Tesla shares shed 2.4% and futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

