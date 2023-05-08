Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS — the wellness company behind the online telehealth and prescription platforms Hims and Hers — on Monday reported a bigger per-share loss than expected for its first quarter, but raised its full-year sales forecast. The company — which offers erectile dysfunction pills, birth control, and anxiety and depression medications — said it expected full-year sales of $810 million to $830 million, compared with an earlier outlook for $735 million to $755 million and FactSet forecasts for $755.3 million. For its first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $10.1 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $16.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue jumped 88% to $190.8 million from $101.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Subscribers rose 87% to more than 1.2 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a per-share loss of 2 cents, on revenue of $179.1 million. Shares fell 1.3% in after-hours trade on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story