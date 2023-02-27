Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS rose more than 9% in the after-hours session Monday after the telehealth company reported narrower fourth-quarter results and revenue that was above expectation. Hims and Hers lost $10.9 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $31.2 million, or 15 cents a share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue nearly doubled to $167.2 million as the number of subscribers topped 1 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $161 million. The company guided for first-quarter revenue between $175 million and $180 million, and a full-year 2023 revenue between $735 million and $755 million. These are also above consensus. The stock ended the regular trading day down 1.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

