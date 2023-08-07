Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS shares rallied nearly 13% in the aftermarket Monday after the telehealth company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and revenue that was above expectations. Hims & Hers lost $7.2 million, or 3 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $19.7 million, or 10 cents a share, in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue rose 83% to $208 million, Hims & Hers said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to report a loss of 5 cents a share on sales of $205 million. The company guided for revenue of $217 million to $222 million in the third quarter, and full-year revenue between $830 million and $850 million, which are also above consensus on FactSet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

