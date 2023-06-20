The hit Wegovy weight-loss drug is on track for sales of over $4 billion this year in the U.S. alone, despite its manufacturer Novo Nordisk struggling to keep up with demand.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Hit Wegovy weight-loss drug on track for $4 billion in U.S. sales despite supply constraints, analyst says - June 20, 2023
- : Alibaba’s Zhang to step down as CEO, chairman amid business shakeup - June 20, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: RBA minutes highlight mounting pressure for June rate hike amid rising wages - June 19, 2023