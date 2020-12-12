: ‘Hold the champagne’ on China’s updated climate-change target — guide markers still don’t guarantee net zero emissions by 2060

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of energy use outside of fossil fuels to roughly 25% by the same target — updating the climate-change timeline for a world anxious to see how the mega-polluter moves forward.
