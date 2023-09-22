Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters are expected to resume talks held for the last two days on Fridaym amid rising hopes for an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt, the Hollywood Reporter reported. On Thursday, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry’s studios, streaming services and production companies, negotiated for a second full day at the latter organization’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The talks covered issues relating to artificial intelligence and residual compensation tied to the success of individual streaming projects. The Hollywood Reporter said that while some progress was noted by its sources, AI remained a sticking point for both parties. Four main leaders, Disney’s DIS Bob Iger, Universal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s NFLX Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD David Zaslav — took part in the bargaining session on Thursday, as they did on Wednesday. The WGA strike is nearing record length. Should it continue through Sept. 30, it will be the longest in the union’s history and the longest Hollywood strike since 1945.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

