The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, has presented a new offer to screenwriters, Bloomberg News reported late Monday. The offer includes an assurance that humans will be credited as script writers and won’t be replaced by artificial intelligence, the report said. It also noted that the companies represented by the alliance have offered to share data on streaming viewership so writers can gauge the popularity of programs. The report sourced mulitple unnamed people familiar with the discussions. The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers didn’t immediately respond to a MarketWatch request for comment on the offer to writers, who are currently on strike. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

