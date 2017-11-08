Hologic shares down 6% after lower fiscal 2018 sales forecast

Shares of Hologic Inc. fell 6% late Wednesday after the maker of medical devices reported better-than-expected fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and sales but called for lower sales for fiscal 2018. Hologic said it earned $83 million, or 29 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $92 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 50 cents a share, compared with 52 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose to $803 million, compared with $727 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $793 million. The company said it expects revenue between $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion in fiscal 2018, and adjusted per-share earnings between $2.10 and $2.15 for the year. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue around $3.30 billion for the year, and adjusted EPS of $2.15.

