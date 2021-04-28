Hologic stock falls 7% after fiscal Q2 earnings miss

Shares of Hologic Inc. fell nearly 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the medical technology company missed Wall Street expectations for its adjusted profit in the fiscal second quarter and quarterly sales were in line with views. Hologic said it earned $619.9 million, or $2.38 a share, in the quarter, compared with $96 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Hologic earned $2.59 a share. Revenue doubled to $1.54 billion, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of $2.62 a share on sales of $1.54 billion. The company guided for fiscal third-quarter sales between $1 billion and $1.07 billion, and adjusted EPS between $1 and $1.15. That compares with FactSet consensus expectations of sales around $1.8 billion and adjusted EPS around $1.83 for the fiscal third quarter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

