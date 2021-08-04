: Home and rent prices rise in cities even as working from home becomes more popular

Populations in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago decreased from 2019-2020, according to early Census projections. But as metro areas open back up, some realtors are seeing more buyers looking to return to cities.
