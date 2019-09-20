Home-builder NVR to join S&P 500 index

NVR Inc. will join the S&P 500 index this month, the second change to the index announced this week. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the change Friday afternoon, saying that the home-builder will replace Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in the index as of Sept. 26. Jefferies is moving down to the S&P MidCap 400 index after spinning off Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. . Earlier in the week, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that CDW Corp. will also move into the S&P 500 this month, replacing Total System Services Inc., which has been acquired. NVR shares declined 1.2% in after-hours trading Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

