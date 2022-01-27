Home Depot names new CEO, Craig Menear to remain chairman

Home Depot Inc. said late Thursday that Ted Decker has been named its chief executive and president, effective March 1. Decker also has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Chief Executive and Chairman Craig Menear will continue to serve as chair of the board, the retailer said. Shares of Home Depot rose 2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
