Home Depot Inc. HD shares are up 6.1%, putting the stock on pace for its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 10, 2022, when it rose 8.7%. The S&P 500 index SPX is up 2.2%. The home-improvement retailer posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before market open Tuesday, but said customers are avoiding certain big-ticket discretionary items. Home Depot shares are down 3.2% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s gain of 17.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

