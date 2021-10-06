Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Home Depot teams up with Walmart GoLocal service for same-day and next-day delivery

Home Depot teams up with Walmart GoLocal service for same-day and next-day delivery

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 21 mins ago

The Home Depot said Wednesday it is teaming up with Walmart GoLocal service to expand same-day and next-day delivery for its customers for a variety of products. The home improvement retailer will start to offer the service in select markets in the coming weeks and then expand to multiple markets across the U.S. by the end of the year. “Products that qualify for this scheduled delivery, including tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car, will have that option enabled at online checkout,” the company said in a statement. The company is aiming to provide customers with same- or next-day delivery options no matter what the product, from a box of nails to appliances. Home Depot’s online sales rose 86% in fiscal 2020 and more than half those orders were fulfilled through its network of 2,300 stores. Home Depot shares were down 0.9% premarket but have gained 24% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12%.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.