Home Depot teams up with Walmart GoLocal service for same-day and next-day delivery

The Home Depot said Wednesday it is teaming up with Walmart GoLocal service to expand same-day and next-day delivery for its customers for a variety of products. The home improvement retailer will start to offer the service in select markets in the coming weeks and then expand to multiple markets across the U.S. by the end of the year. “Products that qualify for this scheduled delivery, including tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car, will have that option enabled at online checkout,” the company said in a statement. The company is aiming to provide customers with same- or next-day delivery options no matter what the product, from a box of nails to appliances. Home Depot’s online sales rose 86% in fiscal 2020 and more than half those orders were fulfilled through its network of 2,300 stores. Home Depot shares were down 0.9% premarket but have gained 24% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12%.

