Home Depot to close stores at 6 p.m., limit customers in stores and increased paid time off

Home Depot Inc. announced Wednesday a number of new measures in an effort to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The home improvement retailer said it will close its stores early at 6 p.m., limit the number of customers allowed in its stores at one time, eliminate major spring promotions to avoid increasing traffic and distributing thermometers to employees in stores and asking for health checks before reporting to work. For its employees, the company said it was adding 80 hours of paid time off for full-time hourly employees, 160 hours of paid time off for full-time hourly employees aged 65 or older and 40 hours of paid time off for part-time hourly employees. The company is providing additional bonuses of $100 per week for full-time hourly in-store employees and $50 per week for part-time employees, and providing paid time off for employees who have contracted COVID-19 and to employees required to be quarantined. The stock, which is down 2.5% in premarket trading, has shed 14.5% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 23.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

