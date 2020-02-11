Home Depot to hire 80,000 workers for spring, the same as last year

Home Depot Inc. said Tuesday it will hire 80,000 people for the busy spring season, the same as last year. The home improvement retailer said jobseekers can apply for both full-time and part-time positions at a Home Depot store over the next several months, with the company saying 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a store. Many of the part-time positions will be staffed in the stores’ garden center, while other positions will be in overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles, as well as warehouse associates at distribution centers. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 3.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

