‘What happens with rates this spring will likely play a strong role in determining whether the housing market bumps along or picks up speed this year.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Home listings are increasing, but not the kind buyers want, Realtor.com report says - March 30, 2023
- : Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks toward record low after $300 stock offering, which represents more than triple the retailer’s market value - March 30, 2023
- : Will TikTok get banned in the U.S.? Analysts disagree on whether that’s likely - March 30, 2023