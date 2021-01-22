Home-run king Hank Aaron is dead at 86: reports

Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s long-standing home-run record with his 715th clout in 1974, is dead at 86, according to Atlanta media including CBS46. Aaron, the last Negro League player on an active major-league roster, played for the Milwaukee and later Atlanta Braves before finishing his two-decade-plus career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976. Aaron’s 755 career home runs were later eclipsed by Barry Bonds, who ended his career in 2007 with 762 home runs. He remained a civic leader in those two cities for decades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

