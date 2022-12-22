Shares of Redfin Corp. RDFN slid 5.4% in morning trading Thursday, after the technology-powered real estate brokerage said home sales suffered a record monthly drop, as elevated housing costs kept buyers and sellers on the sidelines. The company said that on a seasonally adjusted basis, home sales in November fell 35.1% from the same period a year ago, the biggest year-over-year drop in Redfin’s records dating back to 2012. New listings slumped 28.4% while supply increased 4.6%, as the time for a typical for-sale home to go under contract jumped to 37 days from 23 days. The median home-sale price rose 2.6%, the smallest increase since May 2020. Redfin’s stock has tumbled 88.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has shed 20.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

