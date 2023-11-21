The stocks of online real estate marketplace providers suffered broad weakness Tuesday, after data showing sales previously-owned homes fell below expectations. Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN sank 6.6%, of Redfin Corp. RDFN dropped 3.1%, of Zillow Group Inc. ZZG slid 2.0%, of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS gave up 6.8%, of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. were down 5.4% and of Compass Inc. COMP slumped 8.0%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX eased 0.2%. The National Association of Realtors said existing-home sales fell 4.1% in October, the fifth-straight month of declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million, below the average estimate of economists surveyed by MarketWatch of a 3.9 million rate. Sales were hurt by higher mortgage rates, which hit a 20-year high last month, and a lack inventory.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

