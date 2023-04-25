PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported Tuesday first-quarter profit and revenue that rose well above expectations, as closings and average sales prices increased. The homebuilder’s stock edged up less than 0.1% in premarket trading. Net income rose to $532.3 million, or $2.35 a share, from $454.7 million, or $1.83 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.82. Revenue grew 13.5% to $3.58 billion, above he FactSet consensus $3.26 billion. Home closings increased 6% to 6,394 homes, boosted by the company’s decision to increase the availability of quick move-in homes, and the average sales price rose 9% to $545,000. Gross orders increased 1% to 8,898 homes, while net new orders fell 8% to 7,354 homes. Separately, the company increased its stock repurchase program by $1 billion. “As interest rates increased in 2022, we adjusted business practices to support a consistent start cadence and an appropriate inventory of quick move-in homes as we focused on turning our assets and delivering high returns,” said Chief Executive Ryan Marshall. The stock has rallied 40.3% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

