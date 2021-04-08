There were 16 counties nationwide where homeowners paid more than $10,000 in property taxes last year on average.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Why the S&P 500 is now overbought and looks ready to drop in the short term, according to this strategist - April 8, 2021
- : Homeowners are facing the biggest property tax hikes in 4 years — here’s where they pay the most - April 8, 2021
- The Fed: Fed’s Powell says ‘we’re all going to be at risk’ until the world is vaccinated - April 8, 2021