Inflation makes debt cheaper, one economist explains, which benefits asset holders like home owners.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Homeowners who locked in low mortgage rates have one reason to ‘celebrate’ right now, economist says - July 16, 2022
- : If Manchin and Democrats can’t work a deal on enhanced Obamacare subsidies, here are the stakes for women in a post-Roe world - July 16, 2022
- : ‘I had to give up my career, in a sense’: With a potential recession looming and high inflation, many women are financially vulnerable - July 15, 2022