‘Honestly, we don’t know what to expect’: Meg Whitman’s big-money streaming startup Quibi to launch in a new world

Quibi, the mobile streaming service that has raised a staggering $1.75 billion, debuts Monday in the most unpredictable of circumstances. Most of the country sits at home, thirsting for any form of entertainment. But will they consume content designed for on-the-go viewing while commuting to work or waiting in line for coffee?

