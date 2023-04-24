Honeywell International Inc. HON said Monday that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 billion in stock. That includes roughly $2.1 billion that was remaining under the company’s prior buyback authorization. There is no expiration date for the latest authorization. Shares of Honeywell were up 1% in Monday’s after-hours action. The stock has lost 8% so far this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, which counts Honeywell as a component, is ahead 2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

