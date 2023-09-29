Honeywell International Inc. HON announced Friday a 5% increase in its dividend, starting in the fourth quarter. Shareholders of record on Nov. 10 will receive the new quarterly dividend of $1.08 a share, up from $1.03 a share, on Dec. 1. The aerospace products and buildings technologies company’s stock slipped 0.5% in morning trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate of $4.32 a share implied a dividend yield of 2.32%, which compares with the yield for the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI of 1.67%, the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.61% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y of 4.53%. Honeywell’s stock has gained 9.5% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has advanced 18.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

