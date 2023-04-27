Honeywell International Inc.’s stock HON rose 2.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the aerospace and defense company beat estimates for the first quarter and raised its guidance. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company posted net income of $1.408 billion, or $2.07 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.134 billion, or $1.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to $2.07, ahead of the $1.93 FactSet consensus. Sales climbed to $8.864 billion from $8.376 billion, also ahead of the $8.514 billion FactSet consensus. The company’s backlog rose to $30.3 billion, up 6% from a year ago. “Organic sales growth was underpinned by double-digit growth in our commercial aviation, UOP, process solutions, building solutions, and advanced materials businesses,” CEO Darius Adamczyk said in a statement. Honeywell is now expecting full-year sales to range from $36.5 billion to $37.3 billion, up from prior guidance of $36.0 billion to $37.0 billion. It expects adjusted EPS growth of 3% to 6%, up from prior guidance of flat to up 5%. The stock has fallen 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

