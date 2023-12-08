Carrier Global Corp. CARR was up 5% in premarket trading on Friday after it confirmed plans to sell its security unit to Honeywell International HON for $4.95 billion. Carrier said it plans to use $4 billion of the sale proceeds to pay down debt. The acquisition of the maker of electronic locks for hotels and hospitals will be added to Honeywell’s Building Automation unit. It’s also a way for Honeywell to address a rise in demand for cloud-based products. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported the deal was underway. Honeywell stock is down 7.7% in 2023, compared with a 19.4% gain by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

