Hong Kong stocks slumped in late trade on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng HK:HSI down over 2%, despite gains for other indexes in Asia including the Nikkei 225 JP:NIK. Decliners included Country Garden Holdings HK:2007, which fell 7%, and Baidu HK:9888, which dropped 4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story