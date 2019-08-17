Hong Kongers stage more anti-government protests, braving storms on Saturday

Thousands of Hong Kongers including many teachers took part in more anti-government rallies on Saturday, braving thunderstorms to march past shops shuttered due to growing concern that police could adopt tougher tactics to drive activists from the streets.
