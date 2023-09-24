As the Powerball jackpot hits $785 million, MarketWatch speaks with Cynthia P. Stafford, the big winner in a 2007 Mega Millions drawing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Hoping to win the $785 million Powerball jackpot? This woman once took home a $112 million prize. - September 24, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stock investors face a wall of worry into the year-end, creating the need for protection - September 24, 2023
- Earnings Watch: How much are customers treating themselves? Shoes, skiing, wine and fancy groceries are in focus with this week’s earnings - September 24, 2023