Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP gained more than 5% premarket on Monday after the Federal Trade Commission last week paused its legal challenge to Amgen Inc.’s AMGNdeal to acquire the biotech company for $27.8 billion. The FTC sued to block the acquisition in May, saying the deal would let Amgen “entrench the monopoly positions” of Horizon treatments for two serious medical conditions. An order from the FTC’s internal court dated Aug. 23 said the matter was withdrawn from adjudication until Sept. 18, “for the purpose of considering the proper resolution of this matter.” The FTC may be prioritizing a potential settlement with Amgen “that we believe increases the probability of closing” the Horizon acquisition, Oppenheimer analysts wrote in a note Sunday. Horizon shares are down 6.3% in the year to date. Amgen shares gained 0.5% premarket on Monday and are down 2.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

