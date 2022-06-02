Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Hormel tops earnings estimates for its second quarter and backs full-year sales guidance

Hormel tops earnings estimates for its second quarter and backs full-year sales guidance

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

Hormel Foods Corp. , parent of brands inluding Planters, Skippy, Spam, Applgegate and Jennie-O, posted better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday and backed sales guidance for the full year. The company posted net income of $261.6 million, or 48 cents a share, for the quarter to May 1, up from $227.9 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales climbed to $3.097 billion from $2.607 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 47 cents and sales of $3.069 billion. “Operating margin increased compared to the first quarter, an indication that our efforts to mitigate inflationary pressures are working,” CEO Jim Snee said in a statement. “We also made meaningful progress across our supply chain, where our investments in capacity and a recovery in staffing levels contributed to improved fill rates, inventories and production volumes.” However, the company’s Jennie-O Turkey brand is facing uncertainty, given the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that is expected to have a “meaningful” impact on poultry supplies in the coming months, he said. Still, with consumer and operator demand still robust for its other products, the company is backing its full fiscal year sales guidance and tweaking its profit guidance. It still expects sales to range from $11.8 billion to $12.7 billion, and now expects EPS to range from $1.87 to $1.97, compared with earlier guidance of $1.87 to $2.03. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.92 and sales of $12.5 billion. Shares were not yet active premarket, but are down just 1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.