The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to adjourn until 10 p.m. Eastern, as the chamber’s Republican leaders sought a break during their push to get California Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as speaker. McCarthy picked up some support Friday in the latest rounds of voting for speaker of the House, though it wasn’t sufficient to give him the job so another ballot was expected.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

