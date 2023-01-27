The House of Representatives on Friday approved a bill that would limit drawdowns from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The measure passed 221-205, and ties nonemergency releases to a boost in federal lands leased to oil companies. President Joe Biden ordered releases from the reserve following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

